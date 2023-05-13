UK paper driving licences are valid in Spain and should be exchanged. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma13/05/2023 09:40
The British Embassy in Madrid, in response to the Bulletin revealing that the Spanish DGT traffic department is refusing to accept UK paper driving licences to exchange for Spanish licences in Mallorca and elsewhere in Spain has swung into action and has told the Bulletin that it will be bringing the matter up with the Spanish authorities on Monday because, under the latest deal, paper licences are valid.
