The British Embassy in Madrid, in response to the Bulletin revealing that the Spanish DGT traffic department was refusing to accept UK paper driving licences in exchange for Spanish licences in Mallorca and elsewhere in Spain, told the Bulletin in the middle of May that it would be bringing the matter up with the Spanish authorities because, under the latest deal, paper licences were valid.

However, the DGT traffic authority in Mallorca at least, never mind the rest of Spain, is still refusing to accept the paper licence.

A British Embassy Madrid spokesperson told the Bulletin: “UK Nationals who hold a valid paper UK licence without a photo are eligible to exchange it for a Spanish one. We are raising this with the Spanish.”

However, I was told by the DGT today that they have not been informed that the paper licences are valid for exchange.

I was told that they were in previous windows, but so far, during this latest exchange period which runs until the middle of September, they have not been instructed otherwise. So in Palma, for example, paper licences are being rejected.

The DVLA in the UK has told the Bulletin that it is aware of the problem, having received numerous complaints and confirmed that paper licences are valid and should be accepted in Spain as part of the exchange deal.

It appears there has been a breakdown in communication or something has got lost in translation. It remains to be seen if the Embassy will provide a document for people being told that paper licences are not valid to prove that in fact are, so that they can exchange their licences during this current and last window of opportunity.

The Bulletin has contacted the Embassy again and is waiting for a comment.