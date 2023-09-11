The DGT Spanish traffic department is continuing to refuse to accept paper licences, despite assurances from the British Embassy that according to the latest agreement between the British and Spanish governments, paper licences are valid.
Well they are not and the DGT in Palma has made that blatantly clear to the Bulletin and judging by comments on social media platforms, it is not just in Mallorca where traffic departments are adamant that paper licences are not valid.
What is more, for British residents in Spain who no longer have a place of residence in the UK, they cannot exchange their paper licence for a new biometric one the DVLA has told the Bulletin.
So, for those expatriates in Spain who have a paper licence, which are valid until they expire in the UK and other EU countries, as of Friday, the latest deadline in what will surely be the last window, they can no longer drive on a UK licence although they can drive a hire car.
The Bulletin is aware of a number of cases in Mallorca of expatriates who are extremely frustrated and have no idea of what to do because being unable to drive is going to seriously disrupt their lives.
The ambassador has been stressing the need for expats to exchange their licences but the trouble is for those who have paper ones, they cannot which means that the only solution is to take a Spanish driving test but that is easier said that done for Britons of a certain age, not to mention the cost.
The embassy is aware of the problem, it has been for the past five months, but it does not appear to have been resolved and this is a crunch week for British residents in Spain.
Richard PearsonDo we (Spain)? I thought they were supposed to have been exchanged for a TIE by now. But what would I know? I’m just one of those pesky foreigners with a DNI.
Ulla JacksonWhy would any country accept a paper permanent residency (apart from Spain) ?
Why would any country accept a paper licence (apart from the UK)? It's too much to ask. Now it seems to be too late to change into a photocard in the UK if you are not resident there. Why have so many left it so late?
Would the Spanish who want to drive and reside in the UK have the same negative response?
No sympathy here. These recalcitrants have had so many warnings and so much time to get their licences exchanged. However many extensions are granted there will still be some who don't get on and get their license sorted. Anyway it's not the end of the world, just take a Spanish test, it's not that difficult.
As a last resort, they could have always just gotten a licence like everybody else. But that would be inconvenient.