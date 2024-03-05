There are changes ahead for travel, with both the EU and UK introducing new automatic, electronic border controls for third country nationals entering and exiting a territory. It does not apply to holders of residence permits and long-stay visas. These new systems are simply travel authorisations for short stays and are not visas.

EU Entry and Exit Scheme (EES)

The European Union Entry and Exit Scheme is scheduled to start in October. It will register non-EU nationals each time they cross the external borders of participating European countries – EU member states except Cyprus and Ireland, plus Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The EES system will automate border control procedures and replace passport stamping. The traveller’s personal data will be stored with the date of entry or exit.

It will apply to non-EU nationals travelling to a European country for short stays up to 90 days within any 180-day period or on a short-stay visa. It does not apply to holders of residence permits and long-stay visas.

The system will make it easier to identify travellers who have no right to enter the zone or have over-stayed in the participating countries, and to detect false identities or passports.

European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS)

The ETIAS travel authorisation will be an additional entry requirement for non-EU nationals from visa-exempt countries, including the UK. It is expected to start around six months after the EES.

Once in operation, affected travellers will need to obtain an online permit before travelling to the EU. If you have a residence permit you do not need an ETIAS.

Applications will be made online and processed automatically within 96 hours, possibly within minutes. In some cases, you may need to supply additional information. If your application is refused, you have the right to appeal.

The application fee will be €7 (waived for those under 18 or over 70) and your ETIAS will be valid for three years unless your passport expires first.

UK Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme (ETA)

The UK Electronic Travel Authorisation will apply to all nationals who do not currently need a visa to enter, including EU, US, Canadian and Australian nationals. Already open for some Gulf states, the UK plans to extend it to other relevant nationals by the end of 2024.

EU nationals will need to apply for the UK ETA in advance. Application will be made online with approval granted within 72 hours. It costs £10 and is valid for two years or until passport expiry. If an application is refused, the individual will need to obtain a Standard Visitor Visa.

