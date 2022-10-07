The new term at Queen’s College has already been a busy one! Parents, teachers and children were all ready for the routine of school, timetables, after school activities… even homework after the long, hot summer!

The older primary students were excited to start the break time house competitions after a couple of years of Covid 19 protocol had put the activities on hold. The Student Council have enjoyed organizing the matches and Friday afternoons are one of the highlights of the week!

Once again the school raised money for the local Charity Amiticia with their Jeans for Genes Day. It was lovely to see the children in their blue denims; the students carried out science investigations in groups throughout the day.

The younger children have resumed their Forest Fridays; outdoor education is included in the primary curriculum on a regular basis. The children love their lessons in the beautiful Bellver woods, there is always so much to do and see!

The Nursery children are settling into their new class at Queen’s, for some it is the first time at school, for others, a change of school after the local pre-schools. They have been busy sharing information about their families, getting to know new friends and school routines. They love playing in the home corner, with the construction toys, learning new songs, cutting and sticking and listening to stories.

The Year 1 children have been looking at “Our Bodies”, they have been doing experiments related to taste and had great fun guessing different flavours and foods.

It has been lovely to observe just how quickly the children who started at Queen’s College this year, have settled in so quickly; they have been welcomed by the Queen’s family. Welcome back to school everyone, an exciting year awaits you!