Every week our students from Pre Nursery to Year 4 enjoy a gardening session with Miguel, our gardener. This week they have been looking for snails which they loved finding and putting in the bucket. Some of them said the snails felt slimy but most of them did not mind holding them on their hands! As you can see from the photos the crops this week were mostly peppers. The children also tasted these...some liked them more than others.
Gardening at Mallorca International School
Ultimately gardening teaches children to take care of the earth and respect their environment
