Ghosts, witches, zombies, skeletons and many other Halloween characters slithered, hobbled and flew into Genova as the primary pupils at Queen's College celebrated Halloween last Friday.

Classrooms came alive with glowing pumpkins, cobwebs stretched across windows, spiders crawled across faces and bats flapped in the rafters.

The Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and 2 children had a lovely time on the patio playing Halloween games, mixing spooky potions and scooping out the flesh from their pumpkins.

Elsewhere in the school lanterns were made, bats were painted and witches' hats created. The older children used figurative language including simile, metaphor, alliteration and onomatopoeia to describe haunted houses.

The Year 6 students, who have been studying the Victorians, designed and created Halloween "silhouette" pumpkin cameos and the Y5 pupils made Jack O' Lantern mosaics.

The Year 4 children invented their own movements to "Thriller" and recorded this for their parents whilst the Year 3 children made their own Halloween puppet shows using light to cast spooky shadows.

It is always wonderful to see the children wearing costumes to celebrate events throughout the year and school is very appreciative of the support and creativity of the Queen's parents and pupils. Happy Halloween!