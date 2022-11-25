Last week was Reach Out Week UK and at The Academy School we did lots of activities to promote antibullying and to reflect on having positive class groups, choosing to be kind and reaching out to others with support. We used resources from the UK and from the KiVa antibullying programme which we follow at school.
Reach Out Week at The Academy School
