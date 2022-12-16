December is always a hive of activity at The Academy School and this year has been no different! Children in the Junior School are beginning their concert rehearsals, the Year 4 and 5 choir are practising for their performance at the Christmas Market in Puerto Portals, there are Christmas songs being sung all around the school, Christmas arts and crafts activities are being prepared and the students in both Junior and Senior schools have decorated the Christmas trees. The children from EYFS enjoyed a pre-Christmas shadow theatre show about Little Awa, his life in Africa and the animals who became his friends!

We are thankful to our PTA for their help in decorating the hall for all the concert. They have also been very busy preparing lots of Christmas things ... the cards are being printed, the tea-towels are being sorted and the Christmas Fair is being organised for this week.

This year we have again launched our Christmas fundraising projects. The ´Shoebox Gift Appeal’ is in its 16th year at school and `Present for a Better Future by Oxfam Unwrapped´ is already in the 4th year! Our school community is always very generous so we can count on having a local and global impact from the fundraising projects.

… It is definitely a wonderful time of the year!

The Academy School wishes all Majorca Daily Bulletin readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy 2023!