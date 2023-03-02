The children in Year 3 at Queen's College have been studying plants and fossils this term; to complement their work, a trip to the Botanical Gardens in Soller was planned.

The Botanical Gardens, Soller.

The children took part in two very exciting workshops. The first involved a study of the flora and fauna within the botanical gardens. The children studied the different parts of a plant, how to tell how old a tree might be, how plants survive and the process of pollination.

Revealing the megalodon tooth.

The second workshop involved a fossil study. The group discovered how fossils are formed and were even able to investigate a megalodon tooth!. They were able to observe a life size replica of a sea mammal. Despite the rain, the children loved their visit to Soller.

Scraping away at the rock

Dusting the megalodon tooth.

Back at school Year 3 made their own megalodon tooth out of clay, they then buried their "tooth" in a man-made "rock" which they then had to carefully excavate using the skills of paleontologists and special tools and brushes to remove the fossil without breaking it. The children needed a steady hand and a lot of patience! It was messy work but well worth it!

Labelling our bodies.

Year 3 has also been learning about the position of bones in the human body. They made their own labels and played games to help each other recognise the different parts of their body.

Piera - winner of the Mallorca Fashion Outlet Christmas competition

We are very proud of Piera's winning Christmas artwork; Piera's drawing was selected as a winning design in the Mallorca Fashion Outlet's Christmas art competition. Piera has been awarded 1000 euros to share between the two charities supported by Queen's College - Aspanob and RANA. Well done Piera!

Queen's College house captains.

CONGRATULATIONS to the Year 6 House Captains for their outstanding work from September to February. Ana, Blaise, Harry, Laura, Luis, Oskar, Sara and Sophia have been exemplary students and remarkable team leaders for their respective houses. They have been thoughtful, helpful and kind and we are very proud of their achievements.