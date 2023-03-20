Each year the National Association of British Schools in Spain (NABSS) holds a competition for all students in Nabss schools. This year it was a photographic competition entitled "A Moment of Joy" - we were delighted when one of our students Bianca, Year 6, was awarded second place and "highly commended" for her photograph where she is taking a breakfast time moment with one of her favourite books.

Bianca - highly commended in the Nabss photographic competition 2023.

The Year 5 students have also been busy with a science competition; the pupils had to design a boat, test it then race their boats. Anna Sophia and Philipp's boats were the strongest and fastest designs!

"Do our boats float well?"

"Are our boats sturdy?"

Continuing their investigation into fossils, Year 3 spent a beautiful day in Cala Mondrago last week. They loved making their own fossils by using shells, leaves and stones and leaving their prints in clay.

Year 3 - making fossil imprints.

Cala Mondrago - fossil hunting!

The Nursery class were off on a "bug hunt" in the woods beside the school and the Year 1 children also were out and about in the woodlands collecting materials for their Andy Goldsworthy nature sculptures.

Counting legs!

"I saw one jump over there!"

Our new house captains (Year 6) have now been selected by their colleagues; congratulations to Piera, Mae, Bianca, Victor, Marcos, Nils, Eugenia and Fran. The team are already proving to be helpful, reliable and enthusiastic members of the student council and house leaders.

A huge thank you also to Pau R (Year 6) for your continued work as our lunchtime house match referee. You are doing a wonderful job!