Each year the pupils at Queen's College work together in celebration of "Science week" (10th - 19th March). This year the theme was ‘Connections.’

Year 4 working alongside Year 1.

Moving away from the restrictions imposed by Covid 19, the children were keen to celebrate a theme where they were able to collaborate and investigate "connections".

Extra science lessons were prepared throughout the week based on projects such as life cycles, circuits and systems, but all in some way related to connections.

The children carried out investigations and experiments across various age groups; the youngest children worked with the older students in the primary department.

Year 6 pupils worked alongside Year 3 children building paper bridges and testing them to discover how many 2 cent coins could be placed onto their bridges. The winning bridge was able to hold a weight of 200g! (one hundred 2 cent coins).

The Nursery and Reception children devised protection for some boiled eggs; they dropped these from a height of 3m to discover which eggs had the best protective covering.

Year 1 making their "spring collection"

Last week pupils in Years 4 - 7 went to the theatre; the Balearic Symphonic Orchestra were celebrating the history of music through the theme of "Storms". Dylan and Victor were invited onto the stage to join the orchestra and create a storm!

Dylan and Victor creating a "storm".

This week the children will be celebrating "World Day" and Easter - but that is another story; watch this space!