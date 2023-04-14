The primary children at Queen's College had a very exciting lead up to the Easter break. The Easter bunny was spotted in the Bellver woods and yes - she had been busy hiding hundreds of small eggs to the delight of the younger pupils at Queen's!

Potato printing Easter bags.

"I found an egg!"

The Nursery children decorated their very own Easter bonnets and set off on an Easter Bunny hunt - almost every child saw a white bobtail, a twitching nose or a trembling whisker as they followed the Easter Bunny's trail. Eggs were collected, counted and shared to ensure every child had just the right amount in their baskets.

Year 1 - eggs safely placed in baskets - but will they get home in one piece?!

Nursery designing eggs.

Easter bakes!

Back in the classroom there were lots of Easter activities to pursue; Easter bags to print and prepare, Easter baskets to craft, Easter cakes to bake and wrappers to design.

Emma's design.

Harry Potter text study

The Year 6 pupils have been reading the Harry Potter novels, designing their own eggs and dragons. They then transferred their designs to 3D papier mache eggs; the results were stunning!

Year 6 designing dragon eggs for their Harry Potter study.

Pau and Otis - papier mache.

Earlier in the week the primary children celebrated "World Day". The children made passports and "travelled" to various countries throughout the world to learn about cultures, traditions, food, dance and music. The aim was to inspire and educate children about the world around them, and to nurture a love for travel, inclusion and diversity.

On their visit to Egypt the children made marshmallow pyramids and tied each other up as Egyptian mummies! In Japan they investigated Japanese food. Other activities included Aboriginal paintings, playing drums to African rhythms, designing tiles, singing Scottish folk songs, exploring deserts and studying famous artists and buildings.

The children came to school dressed as holiday makers with sun hats, sunglasses, backpacks, cameras and binoculars. They carried their passports through border controls and into different countries.

We took the opportunity of World Day to raise money through donations to Turkey and Syria. Thank you to all our parents for their generous support.