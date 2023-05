On Friday 5th May the children in Nursery - Year 6 wore red, white and blue in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Year 6 looking royal in red, white and blue. Congratulations to the King and Queen from Year 2! Year 5 celebrating the coronation. Otis and Fran with their Union Jacks. The children researched the history of coronations; they brought to school special snacks for break time and the younger children made their own crowns.