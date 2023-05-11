Earlier in the week the children in Nursery - Year 2 performed an adaptation of Julia Donaldson’s story, “The Ugly Five”. The Year 2 children narrated the story of five ugly jungle creatures who are convinced they are ugly beasts until their babies tell them that they are “loved to bits”!
The stage was filled with meerkats, monkeys, lions, tigers, snakes, elephants, flamingos and warthogs; the park rangers kept everyone in order and the ugly five felt the love!
The children delighted their parents with song and dance routines including The Bare Necessities, The Lion Sleeps Tonight and “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars.
Trip to Es Burotell
This week the pupils in Year 1 visited Es Burotell where they did some baking and helped to feed the animals.
The Nursery children have been learning about "people who help us", in particular the "f" sound in "firefighter"; this was made so much more exciting with their hands in the paint!
