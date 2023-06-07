During the month of May we saw the amazing skills and sportsmanship of The Academy students from Nursery to IB students. The different key stages got together to celebrate their Sports Days. What a great month!

What stood out in each of the events is how supportive the students are of each other. The friendly atmosphere and positivity really shined. We are so proud of all the students! We were also delighted to see so many mums, dads and friends come to support all the teams.

Year 3-6

EYFS sports

EYFS and Key Stage 1 opened the events at the beginning of the month. They delighted us with a very special warm up dance. Then they showed their great skills in many different activities. Year 1 and Year 2 loved their different races. Year 3 to Year 6 students split into our red, blue, yellow and green teams and competed in many races and events from the traditional ‘egg and spoon’ and three-legged race, and races for the mums and dads too.

Year 7-10

Year 7-10

Year 7 to Year 10 took part in their sports day together. It was so nice to welcome the students from Year 8 to Year 10 back to the Junior School for the morning, and what an incredible event. All teams were amazing, and the speed of the runners is outstanding! The relay and tug-of-war are such highlights in the activities.

Year 11

Year 11

At the end of the month when their external exams were over, the students from Year 11 to IB DP2 spend a wonderful morning with everyone taking part in a selection of events such as basketball, padel, volleyball, football, tug-of-war and relay races.

Year 11

They have all been action-packed mornings with lots of excitement. This year it was a very close competition with the YELLOW team being the overall winners.