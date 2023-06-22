At the beginning of June we held the graduation ceremony for our International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme Class of 2023. We are so proud of this group of 30 graduates, many of whom have been at The Academy since Nursery or Reception!

They are such a wonderful mix of artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, scientists, linguists, environmentalists, and above all they are lovely people who are confident, resilient and kind. They are about to embark on the next exciting chapter of their lives, which as our motivational speaker said “will be BRILLIANT!’’

Trip to Minorca.

Overnight trips to end the academic year

Year 6 had a fantastic time in Minorca. They were engaged in many activities during the two-day excursion such as a visit to the prehistoric site of the Naveta des Tudons, kayaking in the Natural Parc de S’Albufera d’Es Grau and touring the Maó harbour on a glass bottom boat.

They stayed the night in hotel apartments in Cala Fornells and they had dinner in the heart of Ciutadella. They enjoyed sharing time together as friends during the action-packed days.

An overnight adventure at C’an Fret near Portocolom.

Year 4 and Year 5 had a wonderful overnight adventure at C’an Fret near Portocolom. They enjoyed watersports, games, archery, and lots of fun on the beach.

The residential care home enjoying a visit by the Junior School Choir.

Our Junior School Choir

Well done to our Junior School Choir who visited the residential care home Can Carbonell in Ses Cases Noves. They were so excited they sang the whole way to the nursing home and back again. The bus driver said it was one of the best journeys ever! They entertained all the residents and staff with their lovely singing and percussion and returned to school very happy with their performance and the experience.

Year 1 performing.

Year 2 on stage.

Summer Concerts 2023

The last two weeks we have enjoyed a lovely variety performances in our summer concerts. All Junior School children learnt so many lines, remembered all the choreography and direction and offered wonderful shows to the audience.

Year 3.

Year 6.

Their teachers were so proud of how well the children in each class worked together.