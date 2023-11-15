Over the last weeks Year 4, 5 and 6 students in their Spanish lessons have been looking at the importance of children’s rights. The pupils worked together on the recognition of their rights and the actions they must take to respect them. The workshops focused on the right to identity, the right to express your opinion and to be heard and the right to non-discrimination, in a dynamic and playful way.

Noise pollution

The Year 3 children have been learning about the difference between “noise” and “sound” with a workshop on “noise pollution”. The pupils studied the consequences of excess noise in their classrooms and the effect of noise pollution in our society.

The children listened to their heartbeats with a stethoscope to understand how noise can impact our heart rate.

They then looked at the benefits of mindfulness and relaxation and created their own “silent creatures”. Their “creatures” will sit with them at their table as long as they are working quietly and calmly.

Walking for ASDICA

Last week the primary children raised money for a local charity, ASDICA (www.asdica.com); the planned walk through Bellver forest was abandoned given the poor weather alert; instead the children had a “Windy Walk” around the school grounds with their “buddies”, older primary students walking with the younger children.

725 euros were raised for the charity - this week the total will be increased as secondary pupils will also carry out the charity walk.

Jeans for Genes

On Wednesday 27th September the students at Queen’s College came to school in “denims” in support of Jean for Genes. Donations were made to Amiticia, (www.asociacionamiticia.com); a local association which supports children and young adults with disabilities and offers respite for their families.

The primary children designed their own jeans with felt pens and collage materials and carried out investigations to discover more about genes.

It was lovely to see so many blue jeans, skirts, dresses, jackets and shorts together. Thanks to the support and generosity of everyone in the Queen’s community, 1420,40 euros were raised for Amiticia.