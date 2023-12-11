A couple of weeks ago there was great excitement on when we arrived at school on Wednesday morning to see a winter’s scene on the backfield. The little ones were so happy to talk about ice, what happens when it gets very cold and to see what happens to the ice when it gets warmer. Perfect timing for helping their understanding of the world lessons in the EYFS.

Christmas is all Around

Now that December is here we are loving the buzz of Christmas at school. The choir are having final rehearsals before their big performances. The children decorated the Christmas trees at both Junior and Senior Schools. The student council, and Head Boy and Girl, were so happy to have the responsibility of starting with the decorations. There is lots of singing, concert rehearsals starting and we are really beginning to embrace the festive season.

Last Sunday the choir took to the stage at a big fundraising event for the charity organisation Educaclown. They looked so professional and sang with great enthusiasm, even though there were quite a few backstage nerves!

Ms Sleator is so proud of these young singers who come at lunchtime to do rehearsals and are such a dedicated group to work with. Their next performance will be on Monday 18th at 5pm in the Portals Christmas Market.

Christmas Fair

A huge thank you to our very hard working PTA on their incredible effort and enthusiasm in organising this year’s Christmas Fair. It was so exciting to see the stalls being set up with such a variety of interesting treats, gift ideas and delicious snacks.

Our International Baccalaureate DP1 group, with Ms Trotman, organised a wonderful selection of activities including cookie decorating, face painting, a lucky dip, and games for all the children!