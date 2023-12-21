The children and staff at The Academy School are now enjoying their Christmas holidays after a couple of weeks of festive activities. This is always a time of festive fun, and this year was no different!

All the classes from our youngest in Nursery to our oldest in their last year of the IB Diploma Programme gave outstanding performances. It was lovely to see the variety of talents with wonderful singers, storytellers, actors and dancers. Parents and families enjoyed all the concerts both in our Junior and Senior Schools.

On Wednesday all the children had a lovely last day of term. In the morning there was great excitement as Santa and his elves visited the Junior School classrooms to wish all the children a very Merry Christmas. Our secondary students also had a great morning with football and basket matches between students and members of staff.

The kitchen staff prepared a delicious Christmas lunch and all the dining rooms were filled with happy faces. It was a lovely way to finish the term and to start the well-deserved Christmas break.

From everyone at the Academy International School we would like to wish all Mallorca Bulletin readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year!