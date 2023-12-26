Nursery children as sparkling, golden Christmas stars! | Queen's College
Palma26/12/2023 09:25
On Wednesday 13th December the children in Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 performed a Christmas musical entitled “A Countdown to Christmas”.
