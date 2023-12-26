On Wednesday 13th December the children in Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 performed a Christmas musical entitled “A Countdown to Christmas”.

The history of the advent calendar was beautifully narrated by Year 2; elves and fairies opened the 24 “doors” to the calendar to reveal the Year 1 children – each child was a picture behind the advent calendar window!

The Reception children were carol singers dressed in their Sunday best and the Nursery children looked adorable as sparkling, golden Christmas stars! The story was filled with music and dance; Jingle Bells; Noel Noel, We need a little Christmas, This Little Light of Mine and The Lord of the Dance leading to the traditional “We wish you a Merry Christmas” finale.

The students in Years 3 – 9 are busy preparing for their annual Christmas celebration “Come together at Christmas” which will take place next week in the church in Genova.