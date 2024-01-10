“There comes a time when we need a certain call, when the world must come together as one” Michael Jackson

On Wednesday 20th December, the Queen’s College pupils in Years 3-9, the Queen’s orchestra, teachers and parents came together in celebration of togetherness at Christmas.

The celebration was opened with a Christmas Canon based on Pachelbel’s Canon in D and a welcome speech by head boy and girl, Alejandro and Clemencia. This was followed by Joy to the World and a round of Hey Ho, Nobody Home.

Twenty primary children dressed in white represented a wish for peace and kindness; the children adorned with sprays of olive, holly and pine, carried candles and took their places beside the primary and secondary choirs.

The Year 6 students; Issie, Marta, Heath, Mark, Cassidy, Oli, Leia, Ke’ra and Blanca read poems including Kit Wright’s The Frozen Man, Let there be Kindness at Christmas and La Paloma by Rafael Alberti.

Elsa and Nuria performed Sia’s “Snowman” and Year 9 readers recited excerpts from “Amazing Peace” by Maya Angelou and Nadal Magic by Montse Assens i Borda was read by Mencia.

The church was filled with the joyous melodies of Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree, Banaha, Es un Desig, Oh Come All Ye Faithful, We are the World and Last Christmas.

Cheques of over 14,000 euros were handed over to the charities supported by the school throughout the first term.

The staff at Queen’s College wish to thank the ‘Parroquia de la Transfiguració del Senyor’, Genova, for their support throughout rehearsals and the celebration and the Queen’s College pupils and the parents for their collaboration and generous donations.

Merry Christmas to the Daily Bulletin team and readers; all the very best for a happy, healthy and peaceful 2024!