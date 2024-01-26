It has been wonderful to feel the enthusiasm around the school, | Academy International School
Palma26/01/2024 11:56
At The Academy International School we have had a brilliant start to 2024. We were delighted to welcome all the students back and the teachers were ready with exciting new topics and details of the activities that will be taking place this term. Starting a new year gives time for reflection and moving forward with determination and aspirations. The students spoke about their goals and resolutions for 2024, and the teachers spoke about strategies to achieve these goals. It has been wonderful to feel the enthusiasm around the school, despite the rainy weather and the cold mornings.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.