Year 5 - Pledging support for ASPANOB. | Queen's College

Queen's CollegePalma14/02/2024 13:17
This Thursday 15th February schools all over Spain will be supporting the “Dia Internacional del Cáncer Infantil 2024”.

As Queen’s College pupils will be having their half term break, the primary children decided to support the charity on Friday 9th February.

Messages of support were written onto the symbolic gold ribbons and a donation was made to ASPANOB from the funds raised from the school’s Giving Tree.