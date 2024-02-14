This Thursday 15th February schools all over Spain will be supporting the “Dia Internacional del Cáncer Infantil 2024”.
ASPANOB - International Children's Cancer Day with Queen's College
Queen’s College pupils celebrated on Friday, February 9 as they are on half break this week
