What a wonderful morning of colour and fun at the Junior School last Friday! We had such a celebration of People of the Past from the world of fashion, art, music, film, science, literature and politics.

The staff and students loved guessing who everyone was dressed up as! Luckily the rain didn’t dampen the carnival spirit and in the afternoon we paraded around the sports field to the song of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

Love is All Around

Reception 1 have been learning about the celebration of Valentine’s Day as a day to show someone that you love them.

They enjoyed making heart shaped biscuits to give to people that they love. The children listened carefully to instructions and enjoyed getting messy whilst they mixed the ingredients together.

Academy Stars

Congratulations to The Academy winners of two art competitions that took place in January. Irina was selected as The Academy winner of the Mallorca Fashion Outlet competition and presented her winning donation of 500€ to Educaclown at a special presentation on Tuesday.

Sophia, Kailani and Carla were the Academy winners of the Marratxí Sa Rua art competition and were presented with lovely clay masks.

Junk Kouture World Final

We are very proud of Sienna, Araya, and Daragh who will be representing The Academy in the world final of Junk Kouture in Monaco next week. These DP1 students have created a design which has already won the national competition and been selected to take part in the world final. This sustainable fashion competition challenges students to create designs which promote a circular economy and create awareness of the impact of climate change. We are sending our very best wishes to DP1 students, Ms Palmer and the winning design 'Nature Calls'.