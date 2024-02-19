On Thursday 8th February the Queen’s College primary children celebrated carnival; this year’s theme was “What a Wonderful World”. The parade was due to take place on Friday 9th February but with the prospect of rain on the Friday, the event was brought forward to Thursday.

Thursday was a sunny day with blue skies. The children began their parade with the song “What a Wonderful World”. Nicole (Year 6) accompanied the song on the piano. Each class then took turns to parade for their parents to a carnival beat.

Costumes included animals, insects, reptiles, trees, flowers, hobbies from the world of sport and music, creatures from beneath the sea and wonders from nature, such as Jaime’s tornado - which amazed us all! Many children celebrated the wonders of the universe with their costumes, others represented the world of cinema.

Throughout the day the children carried out activities related to our wonderful world including art, carnival and world traditions and science.