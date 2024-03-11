The Academy students were very happy with the cultural trips this February half term and the teachers said it was a great experience to enjoy spending time with classmates in another setting.

Year 8 and Year 9 visited Granada, Cordoba and Sevilla. Andalucia is famous for many renowned buildings. They saw some beautiful sights in each destination such as La Alhambra and La Mezquita. They had walking tours around Sevilla to absorb the culture and the beautiful architecture of La Torre del Oro, the Cathedral and Plaza España and they loved the boat trip on the Guadalquivir. They enjoyed evening activities such as bowling and have brought lovely memories back to Mallorca.

The Year 10 and Year 11 students who attended the cultural trip to Rome thoroughly enjoyed their trip, including all the planned excursions and activities, as well as enjoying the opportunity to bond as a group.

While in Rome, students were given a guided walking tour of its famous ancient landmarks such as the Trevi fountain, the Pantheon, and the Piazza Navona. They were able to visit the Colosseum, the Circus Maximus and the Roman Forum / Palatine Hill. On the penultimate day, students had a guided tour of the Vatican museums, the Sistine chapel and the Saint Peter’s Basilica.

On the final day, students travelled to a pizza making class in the countryside surrounding the city. After a demonstration, students were able to make and cook (and eat!) their own Neapolitan-style pizza in the wood-fired pizza ovens.

It was a wonderful half term week for all the students and teachers involved!