The Nursery children have been busy sharing the wonderful story “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” this term.

The book is a favourite with the Early Years pupils; the story lends itself beautifully to number work, art and craft activities and is rich in vocabulary. The children loved to role play the caterpillar’s appetite and created their own fruit salad recipes for their own tasty treat!

Yummy Fruit Salad!

The Nursery children love storytime - a daily activity which provides so many opportunities to explore language and ask questions.

The children are very excited about their next theme of "Animals" as they are about to explore "The Tiger who Came to Tea".