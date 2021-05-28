William Shakespeare would have been very impressed!

The Year 5 children at Queen’s College have been learning about life in the Tudor times. As part of their work the children made “posy plates” or roundels - these were used to serve sweet cakes or marzipans (the Tudors would call these “marchpane”) for Tudor “high tea”.

Posy plates were made for Elizabeth 1’s visit to the house of William Cecil.

They would traditionally have an inspirational quote written on the back. As the children have also been investigating the life of William Shakespeare and studying A Midsummer Night’s Dream, they decided to use quotes from Shakespeare for their roundels.

The Year 5 children loved making their own quills and “comedy and tragedy” masks and were challenged to write their own sonnets in iambic pentameter.

Well done Year 5 - William Shakespeare would have been very impressed!

