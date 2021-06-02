International Baccalaureate

Our Diploma Programme DP2 students have finished all their exams and they were at school last week to do a pre-university cookery course.

They were delighted with how much they learnt in the course. The smell of cooking was delicious and they loved tasting all they learnt to make.

Some DP2 students put the finishing touches to their photography exhibition at the Senior School for their CAS subject.

The students have been looking at the effects of poverty and listened to the stories of people who are currently homeless and are living in shelters around Palma.

They could empathise with the challenges that these people are faced on a daily basis.

Their excellent photographs reflect their feelings.

Nursery

Our youngest students at The Academy International School explored ICT and the use of iPads last week. The children were very interested to use their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

They managed to navigate and complete number puzzles, jigsaws and language and literacy activities. Technology is part of the “Understanding the World” area of learning. They are learning to select and use technology for a particular purpose and to recognise that technology is used at home and at school.