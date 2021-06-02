The Nursery class activities

The Nursery class activities

02-06-2021The Academy International School

International Baccalaureate

Our Diploma Programme DP2 students have finished all their exams and they were at school last week to do a pre-university cookery course.

International Baccalaureate

They were delighted with how much they learnt in the course. The smell of cooking was delicious and they loved tasting all they learnt to make.

Some DP2 students put the finishing touches to their photography exhibition at the Senior School for their CAS subject.

The students have been looking at the effects of poverty and listened to the stories of people who are currently homeless and are living in shelters around Palma.

International Baccalaureate The Academy

They could empathise with the challenges that these people are faced on a daily basis.
Their excellent photographs reflect their feelings.

Nursery

Our youngest students at The Academy International School explored ICT and the use of iPads last week. The children were very interested to use their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The Academy International School nursery

They managed to navigate and complete number puzzles, jigsaws and language and literacy activities. Technology is part of the “Understanding the World” area of learning. They are learning to select and use technology for a particular purpose and to recognise that technology is used at home and at school.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.