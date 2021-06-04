This term Year 4 has been studying paintings by Picasso

This term Year 4 has been studying paintings by Picasso

04-06-2021Queen's College

“Howling Wolves” Year 4 and taking the register - Nursery; Queen’s College

The “wolf study” was then extended into the art lesson

The children in Year 4 at Queen’s College have been busy learning about “non-chronological” texts. As part of their investigation Year 4 researched about wolves using laptops, they then text-marked key features to prepare, draft and edit their own reports. Using their computing skills the children then inserted an image to publish their final article.

Last week the children loved being “teachers”

The “wolf study” was then extended into the art lesson where the children painted beautiful pictures of “Howling Wolves” to go alongside their reports. This term Year 4 has been studying paintings by Picasso, Dali and Van Gogh. The pupils loved Van Gogh’s famous “Starry Night” and had a go at creating their own versions.

Year 4 researched about wolves using laptops

The Nursery children have been learning about “people who help us”. Last week the children loved being “teachers”; they carried out lessons using the interactive whiteboards and played “school” in the role play area. Their favourite job was taking the register!

The Nursery children have been learning about “people who help us”.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.