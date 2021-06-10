Outdoor education, learning outside the classroom, is an integral part of the Early Years curriculum at Baleares International College. At both of our BIC schools, we are very lucky to have specialised outside areas exclusive to our Early Years as well as being surrounded by the beautiful Majorca natural environments. It is vital for our young learners to get regular access and opportunities to explore and learn in the outside environment.

Outdoor education is something we are very passionate about at Baleares International College. Because children have first hand experiences with the real world by being in the outside environment we use this to bring their education to life. Alongside set topics, we take the children out to explore the world as much as we can; we visit local beaches, local parks, local forests, take them on cultural excursions and so much more.

At Baleares International College, we are extremely lucky to be surrounded by some amazing environments. The children will have the opportunity to explore nature in the forest or experience what various natural environments such as the sand on the beach feel like.

Children love to be outside and their development in all areas is enhanced by being outdoors. Outdoors education and play support emotional, behavioral and intellectual development. Students develop a sense of self, independence, confidence, creativity, decision-making and problem-solving skills, empathy towards others, motor skills, self-discipline and initiative.

Learning outside of the classroom is an integral part of the Early Years curriculum at BIC. Playing and exploring outside offers unique experiences with direct contact with the weather, seasons and nature and allows for rich, active learning, developing children’s resourcefulness and imagination.

At BIC, outside learning is embedded in our planning and integrated in the curriculum as it is essential for our children’s development. We aim to ensure learning flows seamlessly between indoors and outdoors, offering children experiences that inspire creativity and curiosity, giving significant benefits to learners to deepen and contextualize their learning.

Feel free to contact us for more information at:

BIC Sant Agustí (Palma): admissions.sanagusti@balearesint.net or call +34 971 403 161

BIC Sa Porrassa (Calvià): admissions.saporrassa@balearesint.net or call +34 971 133 167