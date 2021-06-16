Congratulations to all the students who were the winners of the 2021 Hazel Stevens Spelling Bee competition in each year group.

It is a great achievement to become the representative for their form group. These students scored top marks in a series of spelling competitions in their classes. They competed against each other while their classmates watched on Zoom. We could hear the cheers and applause coming from the classrooms!

Last week was the online grand final between the junior school and senior school winners. This is the second year in which this brother and sister battled it out to become the overall winner.

They are both incredibly talented at spelling. This year the overall winner is Yeurou. Well done!