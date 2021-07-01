IB graduation

01-07-2021Eva Plasencia

2021 IB Graduation Ceremony

Our International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme students celebrated their graduation in style.

The Junior School was the perfect location for this special night and the graduates, their families and teachers thoroughly enjoyed the evening.

Our guest speaker, Ms Isabel Santandreu, gave a very moving speech to motivate and encourage these young adults as they begin the next stage of the lives. Our head boy and girl, Daniel and Isabella, spoke eloquently about their time in DP, the support of all the staff and how some of the graduating students have been students at The Academy since they were 3 years old!

Mr Marcos, Ms Foster and Ms Mooney congratulated these students on all their achievements during their time at The Academy and wish them the very best for the future.

They will always be part of The Academy family and we hope they will always stay in touch with us.

Summer Concerts

What an amazing last week of the academic year! We were so happy to end the year being able to invite the EYFS and primary school parents into the school for the concerts.

Summer Concert R1

We had missed them! All safety protocols were followed and parents were able to enjoy the fabulous concert performances!

Summer concert Y3A

There were incredible dance routines, outstanding acting, wonderful costumes and most importantly of all the children had great fun.

Summer concert Y4

We wish all readers of the Majorca Daily Bulletin a wonderful summer!

