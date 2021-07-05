Queen's College Graduation

Queen's College Year 6 students celebrate their graduation at the end of their primary school years

Queen's College year 6

The Year 6 students took part in their "graduation" ceremony in the Queen's Centre last Wednesday. For the occasion they made and decorated graduation caps with special messages on the top and wore their favourite summer outfits.

They made and decorated graduation caps

The pupils received certificates outlining their personal achievements. Some students also received special awards for effort or achievement in key subjects. Rafel was the proud recipient of the primary head teacher's award for excellent effort and achievement throughout his primary years . Well done Rafel!

Moving on into the secondary department is a big step - but a very exciting one; the Year 6 class of 2021 are ready to make this leap!

