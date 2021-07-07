Maths lessons are so exciting when they are set up in a practical way by imaginative teachers.

The children in Year 2 are always busy finding out about their world. Queen’s College is surrounded by exciting things to investigate on the school site, in the woodlands around school and by looking up information on the computer. Maths lessons are so exciting when they are set up in a practical way by imaginative teachers.

Cutting, counting, experimenting, building, problem solving and investigating real problems to find appropriate solutions helps to make learning meaningful.

Forest visits pose questions, debate and reasons to ask where, why, how, how many or what if? Learning then takes on a purpose and answers trigger deeper understanding of the world.

Keep learning children, wherever you are this summer; keep asking questions, be curious and investigate!

