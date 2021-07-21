The children sheltered and then resumed play when the sun returned.

21-07-2021Queen's College

Queen’s College children enjoy a morning of water play and woodland adventure

The last week of the summer term saw the younger children at Queen’s College enjoy cooling down with an especially organised water activity or some well deserved time out in the neighbouring forest adventure park.

The Year 3 children were unexpectedly soaked when a shower of rain caught them out! The children sheltered and then resumed play when the sun returned.

This adventure only added to their enjoyment; who needs a water squirter anyway?!

HAPPY SUMMER EVERYONE!

