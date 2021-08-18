A summer of island adventure, superheroes, theatre, music and sport!

18-08-2021Queen's College

Once again the 5 week summer school programme, dedicated to the teaching of English through weekly themes, art and crafts, drama and dance, visits to the neighbouring forest and sports, proved to be a great success.

The older children ( 6 years + ) were based on the Queen’s College sports centre site and were able to take advantage of the outstanding facilities on a daily basis.
The qualified team of summer school teachers and monitors ensured that each week English was based on exciting themes.

It is lovely to see the same faces at summer school each year as well as so many from “Queen’s Lingua”, the Queen’s College language school which runs English courses throughout the year.

HAPPY SUMMER!

