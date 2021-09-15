There is something magical about the first day back at school after the long summer break.

This could be down to the happy faces as the children get together with their classmates or the warm greetings from the children’s new teacher.

It could also be the crisp, colourful classrooms with their tidy displays and labelled trays or the excitement created as each child spreads out their new pens and pencils carefully beside their pristine pencil case. New uniforms, new faces, new routines; these all add up to the excitement of a new term at Queen’s College.

First days are full of routines and agreed classroom rules, about how to tidy up, line up, sit up or put your hands up! One of the loveliest moments to note has to be how the children at Queen’s College welcome new students. Everyone wants to proudly show them around their school, be their friend and find out about their interests or what they did over the summer.

Teachers, like professional game show hosts, pull ice-breaker activities out of their bags of tricks to initiate pupil talk and a friendly exchange of ideas.

The buzz of the classroom, the children’s laughter and the parents’ smiles at the end of the day remind us that “Hello September” is upon us again and that it is good to be back!