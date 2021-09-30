Our June 2021 examination groups achieved outstanding results despite the challenges that the past two years have brought! At The Academy International School the students take the Cambridge International Assessment IGCSE examinations at the end of Year 11 and follow with the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) for sixth form.

All the Cambridge and IB examinations took place in the May – June session.

Our students had been working for the two years previously, and, despite spending some time in lockdown, and having new routines and teaching methods, the students were well prepared to sit all their examinations. Other exam boards decided not to run the June 2021 examinations and based the results on teacher assessments. However, The Academy students had to be ready for the external assessments and the results they achieved is a true and objective reflection of their ability and knowledge.

We are so proud of how well the students performed. At IGCSE level we have another 100% pass rate. Once again, this year our students scored very high grades, with 63% of the 246 grades being A or A*. We are so proud that 80% of the grades scored by our students were B or above, and 96% C and above. These students have now begun their sixth form studies with confidence.

Our sixth form students graduated the challenging IBDP fully prepared for the next stage of their education. The experience of writing an extended essay, the study of the broad selection of subjects and the curriculum being designed around the concept of the skills and attributes of a 20th century learner, gives IBDP graduates a huge advantage when embarking on further studies at university level.

100% of the students who took their IBDP examinations in June 2021 were awarded the Diploma. The average world score in June 2021 was 33 points. At The Academy the average score was 36 points, with our highest scorer reaching 43 out of a total of 45 possible points. We are so proud of all our students who worked hard to reach their full potential.

At the end of June, The Academy International School students celebrated their graduation after finishing their two-year programme. It was so special to share this celebration with them. Many of the students had started at The Academy when they were very young. We are so happy to have been a part of their learning journey and wished them well as they enter university in locations around Spain, Europe and the wider world.