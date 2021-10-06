Baleares International College, Sant Agusti is proud to be a COBIS and NABSS member school. These are premier organisations for British International schools, and regularly quality assure schools in Spain and across the world.

By having COBIS and NABSS membership, Baleares International College, Sant Agustí shows we are providing high-quality education with a strong British educational ethos to the community in Mallorca.

The National Association of British Schools in Spain (NABSS) represents the common interests of British schools in Spain. All NABSS member schools are fully licensed and recognised by the corresponding education authorities in Spain, as foreign schools teaching the British education system, and in order to obtain this authorisation, schools have to be certified by the British Council in Spain.

Baleares International College, Sant Agustí is the first and only COBIS compliant school in Mallorca.

Why choose a COBIS compliant school?

The Council of British International Schools (COBIS) is the premier association for international British schools overseas, and has published a set of standards for membership. COBIS represents and quality assures international schools across the world and whilst each school may be unique with its own distinct character, many commonalities exist.

COBIS member schools share high expectations of both students and staff, striving to achieve the highest academic standards and quality of learning, with a keen focus on the development of the whole child through the provision of a first class pastoral care system and a wide range of co-curricular activities to nurture qualities such as resilience, adaptability, self-confidence, tolerance and international mindedness.

Being a COBIS compliant member school provides additional reassurance for our parents and students. It means that Baleares International College, Sant Agusti has shown that we meet the highest standards of international and British best practice in providing children with the maximum levels of support in their development at all stages of their education.

Following on from our highly successful COBIS and NABSS inspection this academic year, BIC Sant Agustí, is proud to have achieved high standards, which demonstrate a commitment to quality assurance, safeguarding and the welfare and development of our staff, students and school community.

As part of the Orbital Education Group, our school is committed to delivering the best quality and highest standards of international education for our students. To showcase this, it is vital for us to be professionally evaluated on a regular basis, and by choosing to go through such processes with COBIS and NABSS, we are able to demonstrate the level of quality and consistency that each accredited member school must uphold.

The quality and rigour of a COBIS and NABSS compliance and inspection is recognised worldwide as a demonstration of a school’s commitment to maintain a high-quality international education.

Our staff will take advantage of the training opportunities and feedback available through these organisations, giving them access to sharing best practice with top member institutions globally, as well as across the Orbital Education Group.

FIVE MORE REASONS TO CHOOSE US: https://balearesint.net/five-reasons-to-join-bic