The nursery children at Queen’s College have been finding out about themselves. They have been learning about body parts and talking about the differences in hair and eye colour. The children drew around a friend’s body and painted and labelled the silhouette with the names of various body parts.

The children loved placing their paintings in size order and grouping them into categories such as “children with blonde hair” or “children with blue shoes” ...

This term is all about settling in, becoming a little more independent, class routines and listening to instructions. The children enjoy joining in with counting songs and sorting objects according to colour or size. One of the favourite areas in the Nursery classroom is the water play area or experimenting with the construction toys.

It is wonderful to see their confidence grow each day!