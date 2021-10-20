The first half term in our EYFS and Primary has been full of activity, educational visits and learning.

Gardening with Miguel

It has been great to get our students back in the school garden tending to the plants. From tomatoes to cucumbers to several varieties of basil the produce is delicious and goes straight to our kitchen. Ruth, our chef tries to include as much of the produce as she can when cooking lunch for the school. The students have helped over the last half term to compost, weed and take care of the garden.

Cooking

As part of the Primary curriculum this term we have been cooking with the students. It has been torture for the rest of the school with freshly baked banana bread, apple crumble and the smell of meatballs wafting through the school! Our Year 6 class are learning about World War Two so sadly there was no cinnamon in their crumble due to rationing. It has been great to have feedback from parents saying their children have been inspired more to cook at home.

Swimming

Our first half term of sports has been focused on swimming as we are lucky to have a large outdoor pool. We work with Swim England which is the national association for swimming, diving, water polo and open water swimming. Over the year our students will be working towards gaining certificates.