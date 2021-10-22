This week the Year 1 children are learning about 2D shapes. The lessons are made more interactive and engaging as the children use pipe cleaners, lolly pop sticks and straws to construct their shapes.

The children play games such as “Hunt the Shape” while reading or are encouraged to find shapes when they are in shops, the park, the beach or at home.

Learning shapes helps children to identify and organise visual information, these skills are important across most other areas of the curriculum. Learning about “shape” also helps children to understand other signs and symbols in everyday life.

Learning 2D shapes is important for future maths learning; if children are unable to recognise simple shapes, they would have more difficulty with 3D shape and geometry. Being able to describe other objects or situations in terms of shape, helps to make a child’s language more expressive.