It was an exciting week before half term with our Head Pupil candidates addressing the Secondary students and staff with their speeches as to why they would make a great Head Pupil. Each candidate had their own distinct style and story to tell which was followed by a Q&A session. We were all very impressed with how they were able to answer questions on the spot with confidence and eloquence.

Voting happened immediately after with all students and staff having a vote. Mr Barnbrooke, Head of Secondary, and Ms Millar, Headteacher, counted up the votes and had to double check them as they were so close. We would like to congratulate Fenella and Mia on obtaining the most votes and therefore becoming our schools first ever Head Pupils. Well done to Noah for his excellent speech and he was just a few votes behind. Mr Barnbrooke said “I was very proud of them all and one of them nearly had a tear rolling down my cheek with their words about what the school and staff has done for them over the years”.

Our Head Pupils have already been helping with day to day school life and organised the students on Halloween for the schools Rock Band performance of Zombie! This week they delivered an assembly to our primary students which inspired many students to say that when they move into our Secondary department they would like to apply for the Head Pupil role.

We look forward to our Head Pupils acting as role models for the rest of the school and being ambassadors for Mallorca International School.