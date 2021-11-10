Last week our Reception children had so much fun in their new bakery role play area as part of their new topic. Having made their own bakers hats and set up the shop, it was open for business last Tuesday. Role play is always a fantastic way to encourage our youngest members of the school to get talking and practice their English and Spanish language skills.

The school was full of the smell of gingerbread on Wednesday as the baking for the shop took the shape of delicious gingerbread people. One of the children went home and made some gingerbread dogs that night as it seems they wanted to expand on the baked goods line at school!

Gala did an excellent job as head salesperson organising the queue in an orderly fashion and ensuring that everyone could get what they wanted at the kiosk. Staff were inundated with wooden cakes, donuts and very small cups of “coffee”!

Our Early Years setting is a place where we want the children to have fun, explore and take on different roles. It was lovely to see them helping each other in the bakery and take turns being the customers, servers and chefs. Supporting our students to try out new experiences and gain confidence is a daily task and one that we love.