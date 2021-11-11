Mari, Dan (the Shark man) and Sergio from the Save the Med team, visited Queen’s College last week as part of their prize from last year’s Changemakers Project.

The Save the Med team spoke about the work they carry out spreading the word about how we can help to make the Mediterranean Sea cleaner by the reduction of single-use plastic on our planet.

The children asked many questions and took part in a quiz to find out how much they knew. Sergio explained about the different apparatus they brought in to share with the group and they had many images and videos to look at. Save the Med interviewed some of the children as part of their upcoming documentary.

Save the Med are once again launching a Changemakers Project this year and Queen’s College is determined to be a part of it!

The children have renamed their focus for this year “Queen’s College Planet protectors; mission - Planet Peace”