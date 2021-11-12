U sing technology our students have been making documentary style videos in geography to talk about the vegetation in the rainforest.

Year 3 enjoyed using the iPads in class this week. It is great to use technology as another teaching and learning tool. This year the teachers at The Academy were very happy to see new interactive whiteboards in every classroom and technology to enable the children to show their work on the iPads on the big screen.

Year 6A have been looking at how to show, and not explicitly tell, how a character is feeling in a story, using adventurous vocabulary. They made GIF’s using the iPads to share with the rest of the class, to use new vocabulary about how the person is feeling! That is Digital Literacy!

To investigate the structure of an atom students in Year 10 used an atom builder simulation to create their own!

In Reception 1B they introduced learning about harvest as a special time of year in autumn when we collect food from the trees and plants before it is too cold for it to grow during winter.

At snack time they used their senses to smell, touch or taste some of the fruit that they had collected from the garden. They also talked about harvest as a time of year to think about people who don’t have a lot of food in their homes and encouraged children to think about the things that they could share from their homes.

All the school community has been very generous in bringing donations to the Harvest Collection. These will be greatly appreciated by Zaqueo, an organisation in Palma that works with people who need some extra support at the moment and by the local charities who work with children.