BIC Open Days Coming Soon!

Ever wondered what the students experience is like at Baleares International College? This is your chance to find out!

It is so important for families to be able to visit a school, ask questions and experience first-hand what the atmosphere in the school is like to be able to make an informed choice as to what is best for them and their child. Joining an Open Day is the best way for you to get a good feel for our wonderful schools.

On Thursday 18th November and Thursday 25th November, we’re giving you the chance to take a sneak peek into life at BIC in the form of an inter-active Open Day.

These are whole school Open Days, suitable for all families with children between the age of 2-18 looking to find the right school. It is an ideal opportunity for you to explore our school with your child, tour our facilities, speak to our teachers, meet our students, and allow your child to participate in some engaging activities in a very friendly and informal setting.

BIC, Sa Porrassa Open Day: Thursday 18th November 2021 between 9:30 – 11:30

BIC, Sant Agustí Open Day: Thursday 25th November 2021 between 10:00 – 12:00

To register your attendance at either or both of our Open Days, please contact us directly:

BIC, San Agustí (Palma) – admissions.santagusti@balearesint.net | (+34) 971 403 161

BIC, Sa Porrassa (Calvià) – admissions.saporrassa@balearesint.net | (+34) 971 133 167

BIC Sa Porrassa Sixth Form Taster Afternoon – Wednesday 24th November 2021

B aleares International College, Sa Porrassa, is holding a Sixth Form Taster Afternoon and on Wednesday 24th November. All potential Sixth Form students aged 14 to 16, from any school in the Island, are invited to attend.

The Open Afternoon offers a great opportunity for families to see what the school has to offer, meet with students, and staff and take part in lesson tasters in different specialist classrooms. The Taster Afternoon starts at 2.00pm on Wednesday 24th November.

From 2.00pm to 4.00pm, prospective students are invited to join out taster lessons.

Between 4.15pm and 6pm, parents/guardians and students are welcome to have a look around the school, take a guided tour, meet the teacher and learn about the Sixth Form subject on offer.

To book a place at our Taster Afternoon, or to learn more about BIC’s unique Sixth Form offering, please email: admissions.saporrassa@balearesint.net or call: +34 971 133 167.

For more information on our upcoming events please visit: www.balearesint.net/events

About BIC

We know you want the best education for your child, which is why we offer the best British education, following the English National Curriculum all the way through from Early Years through Secondary School, delivered by highly qualified and experienced teachers.

With students from over 45 different countries, BIC has one of the most varied international student bodies in Spain, providing a unique, stimulating, and cosmopolitan environment for our students.

At BIC, we give all our students the chance to develop a wide range of skills both in and out of the classroom, offering a comprehensive programme of extracurricular activities, including sports, arts, languages, robotics and more. Our current parents will agree that the best way for new families to ensure BIC is right for their child is to book a visit and experience the warm and friendly atmosphere, meet the staff, students, and ask lots of questions.

We look forward welcoming you soon!