After reading The Gingerbread Man, the Nursery children at Queen’s College decided they also wanted to make gingerbread! At school they made gingerbread figures, they moulded shapes in clay and plasticine, they made collages and prints in a gingerbread man shape and turned the role play area into a bakery and the gingerbread man’s home!

The children loved decorating the ginger shapes.

After several days of exploration they took home their treasured recipe to teach their families the secret of a tasty bake!

At home the children made gingerbread flowers, shapes, dinosaurs, animals, people and insects! Yummy!

It was lovely to see the close observational drawings so carefully shaded by Year 4. Wonderful!